Halsey Performed 'Without You' Live In Honor Of Juice WRLD

Last night (December 10), Halsey honored her late friend, Juice WRLD, during her Pandora Live concert in Brooklyn.

During the show, the "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" singer paused to pay tribute to the rapper with a performance of her song "Without Me," the remix of which, released back in January, featured Juice as well. Before she began, she delivered an emotional speech about the remix, calling it superior to the original.

"The remix of this song is the better version of this song," Halsey said. "And I think everybody knows that deep down inside. But I really want to play it tonight for him."

Halsey continued by urging her fans not to take a single moment in life for granted. "While we have every single one of us together in one place, I just wanted to take a moment to remind you guys that life is short," she said. "We should appreciate every single moment that we have together."

After asking the crowd to sing along, the venue erupted into a loud and heartwarming tribute to the "Lucid Dreams" rapper, who died on Sunday, August 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport following a flight from Los Angeles. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The autopsy results were deemed inconclusive.

Halsey took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo and some kind words about her the late artist, writing, "Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can't even explain the sadness."

If you haven't already, watch Halsey honor Juice WRLD in the fan-captured video above.