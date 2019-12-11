Stargirl Gives A Classic Hero A Fresh Start

Credit: The CW

DC Universe's newest heroine is Stargirl, and she's already shining brightly in the show's first trailer from The CW.

Starring Brec Bassinger, Stargirl is the compelling story of a fresh-faced new hero named Courtney Whitmore. Whitmore is a great student, totally athletic, and a great friend to others. But her seemingly perfect academic life is torn asunder when her mother (Amy Smart) remarries and her family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. It's a bit of a culture shock, moving from the city to a rural area in Nebraska.

Changing schools is tough, and Whitmore finds herself having difficulty getting used to her new home. She's also got a new stepfather to get to know (Luke Wilson) while facing down the reality that she's left all her friends behind in LA.

But while she's trying to get used to her new life, she stumbles upon something rather odd. As it turns out, her mom's new man has a staff that used to belong to superhero Starman (Joel McHale). Turns out her mom's new husband spent a lot of time as Starman's sidekick, and he's on the lookout for someone to take on his mantle. Looks like he may have found the perfect someone.

Enter Stargirl, Courtney's new alter-ego. As the trailer reveals, she's got a lot to learn, but she's not afraid to wholly embrace her newfound role, come what may. And judging from our first look at the show, it's going to be a wild ride with plenty of action, sarcastic quips, and maybe even a few lessons about growing up thrown into the mix for good measure.

The first trailer is exciting stuff, and another way for The CW to champion female superheroes. Unfortunately, it'll be some time before the show begins. It's set to start on The CW in spring 2020.