Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Ate Gross Food And Asked Each Other Questions

YouTube/CBS

Two and a half years ago, right around the time his self-titled debut album dropped, Harry Styles took over for James Corden to host an episode of The Late Late Show. The dude was a natural — since then, he's appeared in the Oscar-nominated Dunkirk, pulled double duty hosting Saturday Night Live and performing in the same show, and recently anchored his own "Adore You" music video, which plays more like a short film.

And Tuesday night (December 10), mere days away from the release of his second album, Fine Line, it only made sense for him to hop back into Corden's chair and lead yet another ep of the The Late Late Show. This particular episode had everything: Harry interviewing himself, guest Kendall Jenner asking him which songs he'd written about her (and Harry eating cod sperm to avoid answering it), and Tracee Ellis Ross talking about her and Harry's Instagram DMs. Harry and James even carpooled to work (though they only had time for one tune to sing together).

Notably, Harry was also the musical guest, performing a low-key funked-up version of "Adore You" in a purple suit adorned with orange polka dots. On a stage decorated in creeping fog, the man was clearly feeling himself; he walked out toward the crowd for a mini dance to the beat and even got a standing O.

Elsewhere though, Harry sat down with Kendall — a former flame — for a rather revealing round of Corden's classic Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game. He asked her to rank her siblings from best to worst in terms of parenting abilities; she did. He asked her to name the most unlikeable supermodel in the world; she drank a salmon smoothie to dodge that particular question.

And as mentioned above, Harry ate cod sperm to avoid spilling the details of his songwriting ("To spit or to swallow: That is the question," he quipped). Oh, and he was also asked to rank his fellow One Direction band mates's solo output. But I won't spoil that one for you!

Watch the rest of Harry's Late Late Show tenure, including a monologue that tackled the impeachment and a wholesome couch segment with Kendall and Tracee, below. Fine Line drops on December 13 in all its fruited splendor. Are you ready?