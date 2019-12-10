Lizzo Doesn't Care That You're Mad About Her Thong Dress

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The internet was set ablaze yesterday (December 9) when footage of Lizzo twerking in a "thong dress" on the jumbotron at the Lakers game made its rounds. Unsurprisingly, the outfit received criticism online from people who called it "attention seeking" and "tasteless." But as diehard fans of the singer know, she's never been one to let other people's perceptions stop her from wholeheartedly embracing who she is. And during a recent Instagram Live session, the "Truth Hurts" songstress addressed the haters head-on.

"This is who I've always been," Lizzo said before explaining that her self-love and self-confidence predates fame. "Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions." The singer-rapper-flautist also went on to say that she's currently the happiest she's ever been in her whole life. "I'm surrounded by love, and I just want to spread that love and also spread these cheeks," she added.

The "Good As Hell" singer didn't stop there, reassuring fans that a few negative comments online won't break her spirit. "I just want you guys to know, it doesn't matter what goes on on the internet. Nothing really breaks my joy," she said before addressing the negative comments about her body, specifically. "I'm a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I'm shocking because you've never seen, in a long time, a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do, dressing the way that it dresses, and moving the way that it moves."

What the haters need to realize, though, is that Lizzo's not going to start liking herself less because of fearless keyboard warriors who attack her from behind a computer screen. Instead, she's just going to continue being the same confident, positive force that she's always been. "I don't ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don't want to censor myself because everyone's looking at me now," she explained. "I'm not going to quiet myself. I'm not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I'm not sexy to them."

The rapper also had some inspiring words to share with her loyal fans about embracing who they are. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you," she said. "And never, ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself." And as for the haters, well, she had another inspiring message: "If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it."