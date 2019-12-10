Golden Globe Nominee Kit Harington Says Game Of Thrones's Controversial Ending Was 'Perfect'

HBO

It's only been one day since the Golden Globes nominations were announced, and fans certainly have a lot to say about them. Game of Thrones fans, in particular, feel that the hit HBO series was snubbed with just a single nomination in the Best Actor category. But Kit Harington, who's nominated for his performance as Jon Snow, is just as surprised as we are — especially considering how beloved the series became over the course of 10 years.

"I'm the 'loner Throner,' it seems," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter of his nomination for the show's final season. "I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the 'loner Throner!'" The actor also added this his own individual nomination came as a total surprise. "I didn't expect to be nominated," he said. "I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful."

Despite the lack of noms for the show in its entirety, Harington feels very grateful that he's being recognized individually. "Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it," he said. "This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it. I loved every moment of it. I loved the character. It's a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense."

As fans of the series remember, Jon Snow was consistently the top pick for who should take the Iron Throne. But alas, the show's writers had other plans, making Bran the Ruler of the Six Kingdoms and sending Snow off to the North to explore beyond the wall. And while the series certainly faced a lot of backlash for that, Harington loves the way his character's story ended. "For me, that's the perfect ending for him," he said. "It's where I wanted him to be. I didn't want him on the throne, and I didn't want him to be dead. I wanted him to be in the North, where he belongs."

Ultimately, Snow's ending — like the ending of many of the show's other characters — made sense. And even if fans weren't 100 percent thrilled with the finale, Harington couldn't be more pleased. "My feeling is where he ended in the show is exactly where he should have ended," he said. "There was a full-circledness to it. This [nomination] feels full circle, too. It's a lovely way to say goodbye to the character. It's a lovely way to say goodbye to the show. It's perfect, in my book."

While "happy" for his nomination, Harington does think that his costars are just as deserving of nominations. "Obviously, I'm sad I'm not going to be there with Emilia, Peter [Dinklage], the rest of the cast, or [David Benioff and Dan Weiss]," he explained. "Obviously, I wanted everyone to be nominated, and I feel like they should, as anyone who loves their show and loves their cast and crew would feel and want."

Moving forward, though, Harington knows that he's going to have to represent the show on his own. "I'm happy for my nomination, and I'd love the show to be represented [more], but it won an Emmy, and it wasn't nominated for a Globe. So I'll represent the show on my own. I'll do my best." And if the rest of his Game of Thrones cast mates can't make it, Harington says he's "going to reserve the seats for no one." "I think it's important that I look like I'm on my own," he said.

To find out whether or not Harington wins the award for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, tune into NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020. See you then!