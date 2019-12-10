Bong Joon Ho Ended Parasite's Cannes Standing Ovation Because The Cast Was Hungry

Getty Images

South Korean director and newly-minted Golden Globe nominee Bong Joon Ho made his first appearance on the American late night on Monday night (December 9).

The 50-year-old filmmaker appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he shared some intriguing commentary about Parasite (with his translator in tow) and the lengthy standing ovation it received following its screening at Cannes.

At first, Bong was reticent about sharing too much when it comes to the enigmatic Parasite.

"I’d like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold," he explained.

Jimmy Fallon pressed him to say something about the movie, given that he was on a talk show, however, and the creator relented – though he didn't offer many details, of course, in the interest of keeping things fresh for viewers just going into the movie.

"It’s a story about family, the son goes into a rich house as a tutor and the story unfolds from there," Bong said of Parasite. "They’re all very human,” he said of the movie's characters. "It’s just a funny and scary movie." If it sounds intriguing, that's because it is –you should absolutely carve out some time to give it a try if you haven't already. But what was truly interesting (and relatable) was Bong's response to his curt "Let's all go home" in response to the eight-minute Cannes standing ovation.

"Actually, the screening was very late night," Bong explained. "It was almost midnight. So the standing ovation was very long but the actors and I were very hungry because we couldn’t eat dinner. We all were saying to each other, ‘We’re so hungry,’ and they ended up subtitling it in the video that was later." Understandable, they probably all wanted to break for dinner at that point.

"But the applause never stopped," he said. "So finally I said, yeah, ‘Let’s go home.'"

Will the crew have to face another lengthy ovation at the Golden Globes? Only time will tell.