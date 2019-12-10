Billie Eilish And Alicia Keys's Emotional Duet Will Melt Your Bones

( Steve Granitz/WireImage)/(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Billie Eilish appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a special episode that saw Alicia Keys filling in for its host of the same name. And when you have two amazing singers on the same stage, it's not too far fetched to believe that melodies will leak out, and that's exactly what happened when the pair gave an impromptu, piano-led performance of Eilish's breakout 2016 song, "Ocean Eyes."

The chilling duet of swirling voices bathed in blue stage lights kicked off after Keys opened up the desk that she was sitting behind, saying "I didn't bring this thing here for nothing." Out of its head popped fresh piano keys, causing the crowd to roar in excitement. With Eilish's smile of approval, Keys played the instantly memorable melody of "Ocean Eyes," introducing her intense and soothing voice. For the duration of the duet, Keys offered an amazing counterbalance to Eilish's soft caroling, creating a one-of-a-kind rendition of the song that is just as awesome as the original. The pair ended by pressing their voices together for a stirring climax that you can feel in your bones. Finished, they sealed it with an epic on-stage hug, congratulating each other for one hell of a ride.

Eilish released a haunting video for "Xanny" earlier this month that's about turning her back towards drugs. Her debut studio LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was the most streamed album on Spotify in 2019.

Take a look at Eilish and Keys's awesome duet up above.