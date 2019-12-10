Timothée Chalamet Almost Ducked Out Of Dinner With Kid Cudi, Kanye West, And Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

Sometimes, the level of awesome (and weirdness) that comes with fame can get to be a little overwhelming. It can take you to some unexpected places, for instance. For Timothée Chalamet, it meant going out to dinner with one of his biggest idols...and a few other celebs he had no idea he'd be dining with.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian shared snaps of Timothée dining with Kid Cudi, husband Kanye West, and Pete Davidson for Kid Cudi's birthday. They quickly made the rounds, and on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Timothée explained a bit about what went down.

"Kid Cudi is my favorite artist ever. I wouldn't be acting without him." He thought he was only going to dinner with Kid Cudi, however, not Pete Davidson as well. But when there were too many seats, he realized he "wouldn't be safe..." meaning more people were on their way. So when he saw Kanye and Kim coming, he freaked out a bit.

"I went to the bathroom," Chalamet said of the occurrence. "I sent a text to two friends. I was like, ‘Am I worth...like, does this make sense?’," he said, describing how he felt like a fraud. "They were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table’." So he went back to the table. Obviously!

Since he "wouldn't be acting" without Kid Cudi, Jimmy Fallon asked what Timothée would be doing otherwise.

"I'm not good at anything else," he joked, as Jimmy Fallon brought out a photo of him clad in a costume during a school play, to the applause and laughter from the audience.

Looks like acting has always been in his blood, but if he needs to go to stage plays, he's got plenty of experience doing it.