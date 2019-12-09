Harry Styles, ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ And Fine Line’s Fruit Fixation

If there’s one direction in which Harry Styles travels, it’s toward the nearest refrigerator.

We know how serious he is about his craft — when he hosted Saturday Night Live in November, he spent part of his monologue even “playing” the piano — but the 25-year-old singer seems to love a good snack almost as much. It makes sense: He used to work in a bakery, after all. He’s also released several songs named after fruits. And remember back in 2014, when he even dressed as a banana for a One Direction show in Charlotte, North Carolina? That’s just the beginning.

Ahead of his new album, Fine Line, set to drop on December 13 (and its fruit-filled tracklist), we’ve decided to conduct a little investigation: Is Harry’s entire music career actually a series of tributes to his favorite foods? You might laugh, but the proof is quite literally in the pudding.