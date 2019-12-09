Cardi B Wonders If Fans Will Relate To Her New Music

(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B is planning on dropping her sophomore album next year, following 2018's award-winning Invasion Of Privacy. In a new cover story with Vogue, the rapper opened about the pressure to top the success of the last and how the album's going to be different than the first. Get ready for a whole new Cardi, one whose raps are evolving as her life changes.

Invasion Of Privacy moved 255,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and has gone on to become double-platinum. It established Cardi not only as one of rap's hottest rising lyricists, but also as a pop star with a voice that turns whatever track she touched into gold. "The first time it was just being myself," she said to Vogue about her debut LP. "I didn't even care if people was gonna like it or not. When I found out I did so good, I'm like, is this a big number? Everybody was like, yes, this is a huge number."

Cardi continued on, tying her debut album into her yet-to-be-named forthcoming LP. "So it's scary because it's like, damn," she said. "I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now. Music is changing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi also talked about her changing relationship with social media since she's become one of the biggest rappers in the world. "Social media really made me," she said. "Before I got on Love & Hip Hop, I had millions of followers just off the way I speak. Just me talking. And that's how I got discovered. But now social media makes everything hard."

Check out Cardi's full cover story at the link up above.