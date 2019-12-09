Beanie Feldstein, Bong Joon-Ho, And More 'Can't Believe' They're 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

Getty Images

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars woke up to a deluge of Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning (December 9), with the 77th annual event honoring a wide variety of talent. From Taylor Swift to Kaitlyn Dever, some of the personalities involved in the year's most exciting films and TV shows were honored.

As celebrities woke up and got wind of their nominations, they took to social media and shared their excitement and elation about their inclusion for 2020's Golden Globe ceremony. Whether you fell in love with Little Women or Knives Out, there are properties represented here that we couldn't get enough of over the past year.

Here's a selection of what the celebrities nominated for next year's awards show had to say about being chosen.

MOVIES

Taylor Swift, nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for "Beautiful Ghosts," Cats

Ana De Armas, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Knives Out

ENGLISH: "I am so overwhelmed and excited to receive my first Golden Globe nomination that I can hardly believe it is true. I am very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and appreciation of Knives Out. Congratulations to Daniel & Rian and the entire cast and crew on the nomination. This role was an absolute dream for me and to be a part of such an enormously talented ensemble is a chance of a lifetime. I will treasure this moment."

SPANISH: "Estoy tan emocionada y feliz por mi primera nominación a los Globos de Oro que todavía cuesta creer que sea cierto. Muy agradecida a HFPA por el apoyo y amor hacia Knives Out. Enhorabuena a Daniel Craig y Rian Johnson por sus merecidas nominaciones, y también al resto del reparto. Este personaje fue un regalo increíble y formar parte de un elenco tan brillante fue un sueño y una oportunidad única! Siempre recordaré este momento!"

Saoirse Ronan, Best Actress – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Little Women

"Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor. I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her."

Rian Johnson, nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Knives Out (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Our heads are spinning! On behalf of the KNIVES OUT team, huge heartfelt thank you to the HFPA for this recognition and congrats to our amazing Daniel and Ana!”

Joaquin Phoenix, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Joker

"Thanks so much to the HFPA for all of their support for Joker."

Daniel Craig, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Knives Out

"Thank you to the HFPA. What an honour. Congratulations to Ana and to Rian and all of the beautiful Knives Out cast and crew."

Beanie Feldstein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Booksmart

Bong Joon-Ho, Best Director – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Parasite

"My WhatsApp is very busy today with the news about Parasite! I am so honored by the three nominations and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing our film. This couldn’t be possible without the excellent work by and wonderful collaboration with my actors, department heads and crew."

Awkwafina, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Farewell

"Just woke up to this exciting news and am incredibly honored. I am beyond grateful to the HFPA, and to be grouped with such insanely talented actresses. I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favorite films and actors...it is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go right?"

Scarlett Johansson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Marriage Story

"Making Marriage Story with Noah Baumbach and our incredible cast was one of the highlights of my career. This morning’s nomination by the HFPA is a beautiful way to celebrate the work we did together."

Tom Hanks, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

"Thank you to the HFPA. I am happy to be in such an accomplished group of actors."

Emma Thompson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Late Night

"I am thrilled beyond measure to have been nominated for one of my favourite roles ever – I owe so much to Nisha Ganatra and EVERYTHING to the one and only Mindy Kaling!"

Kathy Bates, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Richard Jewell

"Thank you HFPA for the recognition, I am so proud of this film and it was an honor to work with Mr. Eastwood on telling this important story along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. I hope our film brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell in telling their truth and honoring his heroism."

Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Spy

In addition to the nominees celebrating being honored, however, director Alma Har'el spoke out about the complete lack of women selected to receive directors' nominations, as she responded to fans contacting her about her exclusion from the list as well.

TELEVISION

Nicole Kidman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Big Little Lies (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

"Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can’t wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us."

Jennifer Aniston, Best Actress – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for The Morning Show

"I have never loved a Monday morning more! How exciting to wake up to this news and I am so honored to be included with my incredible partner Reese, and all the other extraordinary actresses in our category. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our show and all the passion we put into making it. From everyone at Apple TV+, the producers, directors, everyone both in front and behind the camera, we put our heart and soul into The Morning Show and I/we are so grateful that you recognized us with these nominations."

Reese Witherspoon, Best Actress – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for The Morning Show

"When I’m awakened by shaking and my husband’s much too loud and excited voice at 5 AM, it must be a good day! I’ve been blessed to work with talented actors and creative teams throughout my career, but this year really takes the cake because I had the honor of working with two amazing groups of people on both Big Little Lies and The Morning Show! I can’t say enough about each actor, writer, producer creator and member of the hardworking crews that brought these stories to life. Acting is my first love and it was always my dream when I began producing and started Hello Sunshine that we would create smart and compelling stories with strong female voices at the center, but to have people actually enjoy the work we do is truly all I could have hoped for! I’m grateful to the HFPA and to my partners HBO and Apple, David E. Kelly and Kerry Ehrin, Nicole, Laura, Shailene, Zoe, Meryl, Jen, Steve, Billy, Mark, Gugu, Karen, and everyone who had a hand in bringing Big Little Lies and The Morning Show to life!"

Kaitlyn Dever, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Unbelievable

Ben Platt, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Politician

"I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series! Everyone in our Politician family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I’m very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I’m proud of my extraordinary ensemble. Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!!"

Helen Mirren, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Catherine The Great

"I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m sure Catherine herself would have been thrilled. I hope it encourages more women in life to seek positions of power."

Susannah Grant, Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Unbelievable

"This is thrilling, especially given Unbelievable’s challenging subject matter. To see all the hard work of our whole team honored by the HFPA in this way is really exciting. It’s equally thrilling to see Toni, Merritt and Kaitlyn to all be individually recognized for their remarkable performances. They’re a dream team of actors who each brought so much to Unbelievable, and are all fully deserving of this great honor."

Kirsten Dunst, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for On Becoming a God in Central Florida

"I am so honored to be nominated along with the other incredible actresses in our category. Best 5AM news ever!!!!"