The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

No one in the world has seen Cats, but that didn't stop Taylor Swift from picking up a coveted nomination ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes for her original song for it ("Beautiful Ghosts") anyway. And she's not the only major pop star to score a nod at the 77th Golden Globe Awards either; Beyoncé's "Spirit," as featured in Disney's Lion King remake, was also nominated, and awards season darling Jennifer Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her standout work in Hustlers. But this is the Golden Globes we're talking about: the epitome of celebrity spectacle, eccentricity, and unexpected — and refreshingly diverse — nominees. It's a ceremony that often embraces fresh faces (Beanie Feldstein! Awkwafina!) and new platforms.
Case in point: The total dominance of streamer Netflix in major categories this year. Martin Scorsese’s generational gangster drama The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s raw Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles's The Two Popes all scored noms for Best Motion Picture, Drama, alongside Sam Mendes World War I epic 1917 and Todd Phillips's box office-busting Joker. Dolemite Is My Name, also distributed by Netflix, scored nods for star Eddie Murphy, Best Screenplay, and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
On the TV side of things, Netflix also reigned supreme with the most nominations in the television categories. The Crown and Unbelievable scored the most nominations, along with HBO's limited series Chernobyl, with four each.
So, is it Netflix's world and we're all just living in it? Perhaps. But you still need to tune into NBC on January 5, 2020, to actually watch the 2020 Golden Globes. Until then, check out the full list of nominees below:
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actor, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
“Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
“Spirit," The Lion King
“Stand Up," Harriet
Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Series, Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor, TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress, TV Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef, Rami
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actress, TV Series, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable