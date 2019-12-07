Camila's Red-Hot Romance, BTS's Surprise Guest, And More Jingle Ball L.A. Highlights

Getty Images

It wouldn't be the holiday season without a slew of pop's biggest stars storming the stage for some festive fun. Yep, it's Jingle Ball time again.

iHeartRadio's annual concert series landed at L.A.'s The Forum on Friday night (December 6) with a predictably stacked roster of talent in tow. Jingle Ball veterans like Camila Cabello and Halsey broke out their chart-topping hits, while first-timers Billie Eilish and Lizzo reminded us why they're two of the year's brightest breakout acts. From the minute BTS kicked off the show, all the way through a surprise set from a former One Directioner and a finale from Sam Smith, it was a nonstop party. Below, check out highlights from each of the nine performers. (Warning: high levels of FOMO ahead.)