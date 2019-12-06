Aladdin's Prince Anders Is Reportedly Getting His Own Spinoff

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

It sounds like Aladdin’s Prince Anders is about to make his first wish. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action remake’s newcomer is in talks for a spinoff on Disney+.

News of the potential spinoff comes just days after Mena Massoud, who portrayed the titular Aladdin, revealed he hasn’t had a single audition since starring in the billion-dollar hit. It is pertinent to add that, per the report, the studio is also in early talks about a sequel to Aladdin, which would presumably see Massoud’s Aladdin and Naomi Scott’s Jasmine back together again.

The Prince Anders project is not said sequel to Aladdin; it’s a completely separate story — a whole new world, if you will — pitched to the studio, in part, by the actor who portrayed Princess Jasmine’s extravagantly dressed suitor from the kingdom of Skanland, Billy Magnussen. Should it be made, it will be the first spinoff to come from any of Disney's recent live-action remakes.

Magnussen will reprise his role as the silly Prince Anders. His part in Aladdin was not the biggest or most important, but his boisterous persona certainly stood out. THR reports that writers Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have been hired to breathe more life into the character. Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are also set to return, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.