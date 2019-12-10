The obvious distinction: He was on 'The Bachelorette'

How Is Robby Different From Juliette's Previous Siesta Key Boyfriends?

Juliette won't be a bachelorette on the upcoming season of Siesta Key, because her brand-new beau is Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes. And, as the first look at the upcoming episodes shows (watch below), the Queen of Sarasota is "sucked in" to the blue-eyed hunk.

But how does Robby differ from Juliette's previous SK boyfriends Alex and Garrett? Besides the obvious fact that he has appeared on the ABC dating series (and several spin-offs)...

"He has a different type of lifestyle," Juliette recently told MTV News. "He’s not from Sarasota or Siesta Key, so he’s just different. He’s more LA, and we are all kind of similar in this town."

And the obvious question: Did Juliette watch Robby as he pursued Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher?

"I did watch him on The Bachelorette, but I don’t watch The Bachelor or Bachelorette that much," she stated.

Watch Juliette and Robby's romance unfold when Siesta Key premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c!