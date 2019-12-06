Liam Payne's Debut Solo Album Is All Moody Ballads And Bedroom Bops: Listen

Universal Music

The wait is over, Liam Payne fans! More than two years after launching his solo career with "Strip That Down," Payne-o has released his hotly anticipated debut solo album.

The succinctly titled LP1 arrived on Friday (December 6), filled with a mix of vulnerable ballads and bedroom bops. Most of the singles he's released since 2017 are accounted for, including "Bedroom Floor," "Familiar" featuring J Balvin, "Stack It Up" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the wintry ballad "All I Want (For Christmas)," and his 50 Shades Freed collab with Rita Ora, "For You." All in all, about half of the tracks are ones he's already dropped, but it's the brand spankin' new ones that demand your fullest attention.

Of the previously unreleased tracks, highlights include the Ryan Tedder-produced "Say It All" and the super sexual "Rude Hours." The Cheat Codes-featuring "Live Forever" is another highlight, and appears to be Payne's next single; he'll be releasing a video for the track later today.

Those bangers aside, the 26-year-old gets confessional on cuts like the moody "Weekend," which he recently told USA Today is "the most personal" song on the album. On it, he wonders whether he'll "die on the weekend" after some crazy nights out. "It kind of outlines my struggle with mental health and different things that I had [experienced] living my life the way I used to," he explained. "It's probably something I'll never talk about fully, but there are a couple situations for me that I highlight in that."

One person who's definitely got LP1 on repeat today is Payne's former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, who sent a "MASSIVE" shout-out to his bud on Thursday. "Congrats mate," he tweeted. "Cant wait to hear!" Gotta love a supportive friendship.

Stream LP1 in its entirety below, and check out Payne's recent VOL.UME cover story for MTV News, in which he discusses mental health, fatherhood, and much more.