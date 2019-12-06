Baby Taylor Swift Unwraps Her First Guitar In 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video

Getty Images

It's the stuff of yuletide destiny: Taylor Swift, who grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, has released a new holiday song dedicated to her childhood home. And it's called... wait for it... "Christmas Tree Farm."

On the jingling, upbeat song, Swift daydreams about that Midwest abode, singing to a special someone who reminds her of home. "Just being in your arms / Takes me back to that little farm / Where every wish comes true," she sings over jangly bells and guitars. To really up the cuteness factor, the song was released alongside a nostalgic music video comprised of Swift's own home vids. Press play below to see baby Tay nuzzling in her mom's arms, sledding down a snowy hill, unwrapping her first guitar, and playing with a lot of dogs (just don't tell Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin about that last part).

The arrival of "Christmas Tree Farm" comes mere hours after Swift announced the song in a video on Twitter, which, naturally, co-stars her cats. The clip first aired on Good Morning America on Thursday, with the GMA hosts revealing that Swift wrote the song "over the weekend" and turned it around in less than a week. Call it a Christmas miracle.

"Christmas Tree Farm" marks Swift's first holiday music since 2007's The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection. With the new track, she joins an already-stacked lineup of new original holiday music released this year — but none of those other songs centered around a tree farm, so once again, Swift has proved herself a true original.

The Lover singer certainly has a lot to celebrate this season, including her 30th birthday next week, the upcoming release of Cats, and yesterday's news that her Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January. She first mentioned the doc amid her ongoing battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine's Scott Borchetta, but that feud clearly isn't stopping her from releasing new music and spreading some holiday cheer. Merry Swiftmas to all!