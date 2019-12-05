Billie Eilish's Haunting 'Xanny' Video Finds Her Covered In Cigarette Burns

YouTube

Editor's note: The below video contains imagery that might be triggering to some viewers.

In case you missed it, Billie Eilish just said no to drugs — again. The singer-songwriter officially released the haunting and mesmerizing music video for "Xanny" earlier today (December 5), which just so happens to mark the "Bad Guy" singer's directorial debut.

In the nearly four-and-a-half-minute-long video, Billie sits cross-legged on a white bench, wearing an all-white ensemble, in front of a white background. With both her body and face frozen, she sings through the emotional, lonely ballad as people put cigarettes out on her face. Overall, the video outwardly displays the discomfort some people can feel when friends are using drugs when they themselves don't want to.

The video, like the song, is supposed to make you feel uncomfortable. In April, Billie opened up to MTV News about the track and its "crazy, distorted" chorus. "I just wanted it to sound the way that it feels to just breathe in recycled breath," she said. "Recycled, poisonous breath, I may add. I just wanted it to feel miserable." And well, she succeeded.

Now that Billie has unleashed the music video, that feeling of breathing in secondhand smoke is even more potent. As the cigarette scars continue to multiply, a certain tightness builds in our chests. But the most important message of all comes at around the three-and-a-half-minute mark — nearly a minute before the track actually comes to an end — when the singer simply gets up and walks away as smoke continues to fill the room. The message? We all have the power to excuse ourselves from harmful, anxiety-inducing situations. And if you're uncomfortable, there's simply no sense in sticking around.

If you or a friend are struggling with substance use, help is available: Visit halfofus.com for support