You Season 2 Says Goodbye To Joe In Creepy First Teaser

Netflix

'Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets'

Season 2 of You is right around the corner, just in time for the holidays.

But Netflix, generous gift-givers as they are, decided to drop an early treat for viewers eager to jump into the sordid tales of Joe (Penn Badgley) or whoever he happens to be at the time.

The return of one of the most disturbing dramas on the streaming service looks like it's going to be especially wild this time around when it returns in late December, at least if this teaser trailer is any indication.

Joe, or Will, as he prefers to be called, has moved across the country from New York City to sunny Los Angeles. But he's not at all enamored with what he sees there.

"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places," he begins in the tease clip. "But Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets." Joe's got his share of darkness to go around, as he makes smug observations about folks taking selfies and customers with man buns in a coffee shop.

"See that's the thing about LA," Joe says. "Everybody is pretending to be somebody they're not." The foreshadowing, though.

Joe has his eye on the prize, though, even if most of LA appears to annoy him. He's got a new obsession: Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who doesn't care to hang out on social media and lives life while moving to the beat of her own drum. Naturally, he's attracted to her, which is bad news for Love, who has some pretty strange secrets of her own.

Can't wait to see what weirdness Joe has up his sleeve this time around? You can check out the second season of You when it rolls around on December 26, just in time to settle in for the arrival of 2020. Ring in the new year with everyone's favorite serial killer.