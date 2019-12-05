An Unrecognizable Alanis Morissette Held An Impromptu Subway Concert

NBC

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon made the New York City subway their own personal concert stage.

The pair surprised commuters as undercover buskers in a new segment that aired during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This is a bit that Fallon has done before, but Alanis was a newcomer to the madness.

The pair were virtually unrecognizable as they set up their own little musical corner at 50th Street station. Fallon wore a dark beanie, aviator sunglasses, and a fake brown beard as well as a deep chestnut coat, with a red drum around his neck.

Alanis looked like she was channeling Lady Gaga's Joanne era, with long blonde locks, a beige hat, and a coat lined with shaggy fur at the collar. She paired the look with a candy-striped red and white scarf to ring in the holiday season.

The pair kicked off their miniature concert with a rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy" while in disguise. As the crowd began to gather around them, however, they whipped off their disguises for a rousing rendition of Alanis's iconic '90s hit "You Oughta Know." It was around then when people decided they had to mark this momentous occasion by filming with their phones...as you do when Alanis Morissette is performing in front of you.

Alanis has a lot going on right now. Aside from making an appearance on Halsey's upcoming album Manic, she just released a new single and will be heading out on a 31-stop North American tour alongside Garbage and Liz Phair, called the Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour. There's even a new Broadway musical in town, based on her 1995 LP. So, naturally, people still can't get enough of Alanis.

Here's hoping we see plenty more things just like this as she promotes her latest endeavors. Also, she looks totally awesome as a blonde.