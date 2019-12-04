Lauren Jauregui Is 'Fucking Tired' Of Miscommunication On Clear Eyes's 'Let Me Know'

Getty Images

As the days tick away on 2019, Lauren Jauregui has one more gift for her crazy-patient fans: a new feature that spotlights those strong, sultry vocals we've missed so much.

The 23-year-old reemerged on Wednesday (December 4) with "Let Me Know," the debut single from Clear Eyes, a.k.a. Jeremy Lloyd from the production duo Marian Hill. Longtime Jauregui fans will remember that she teamed up with Marian Hill back in 2016 for "Back to Me," and on her new collab with Lloyd, they capture a similar sense of love limbo.

R&B singer Drew Love kicks things off by chronicling the distance in his relationship, and Jauregui answers with her own verse about craving clear, solid communication. "I don't wanna fight you / Even though I would like to / I'm too fucking tired of the cycle," she vents over Lloyd's woozy, bass-heavy production. The accompanying visualizer was shot in one take, and follows the three artists as they wander a coastline at sunset. It's a vibe.

Of all the former Fifth Harmony girls, Jauregui has kept the lowest musical profile this year, releasing just one single. That song, "More Than That," was a swaggering, hypnotic flex that came alongside an absolutely dreamy video. Since then, it's been radio silence from Jauregui as she continues prepping her debut solo album, which will supposedly arrive next year. She confirmed as much to Billboard back in August, and then told Entertainment Tonight that the record is "coming along incredibly."

She continued, "I'm anxious to share some of my stuff because I'm just so excited about what I'm making and so ready to share it with the world, but at the same time, I enjoy the process. I'm enjoy taking my time and it's so representative of me and that each word and each melody and each sound is exactly what it needs to be."

Until then, get lost in "Let Me Know" up top.