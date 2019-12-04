Jennifer Aniston's Family Told Her She'd 'Never Make A Dime' — And They Were Wrong

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Despite premiering 25 years ago, Friends is still one of the most talked about sitcoms on TV. And although it's hard to imagine a world in which the hit series would flop, some members of Jennifer Aniston's family truly didn't believe she'd make any money from it. In this week's issue of People (on stands December 6), the Morning Show actress opens up about the Friends naysayers and how she proved them all wrong.

When the opportunity to star in Friends rolled around, there was no way of knowing whether it would be successful. And Aniston's family had their doubts. The actress recalled that "if there were any naysayers," they would say things like, "This will never… you'll never make a dime." Of course, they were wrong. And now, she's able to laugh at just how wrong they were. "Just watch me," she said. "Don't threaten me that way. God knows now I'm going to make a couple of dimes."

For Aniston, the key to success came in her 20s, when she really started to believe in herself and her ability as an actress. Rather than listening to her family's negativity, she began "getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family." She did that by "speaking my truth to them without fear." Ultimately, that confidence began to show through her work.

Clearly, things worked out for Aniston, and the series continues to be a massive success. In fact, fans care so deeply about the show that they've been not-so-patiently waiting on confirmation of a reunion special. Just last month, The Hollywood Reporter said that some sort of unscripted special was in the works at HBO Max, but alas, their sources claimed that a deal was "far from done." Aniston is also maintaining that she knows "nothing," telling People, "I will just continue with... we're trying."

Reunion special or not, Aniston is just glad people are still enjoying the show all these years later. "What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud," she told the mag. "It's bringing people joy on a daily basis." And even if some fans are still a bit stuck in the past, Aniston is busy looking ahead. "I'm ready to see what 2020 brings me," she said. "I'm just so excited for the unknown."