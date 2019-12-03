The Weeknd Goes On A Psychedelic Bender In His Dizzying 'Heartless' Video

YouTube

After TMZ reported that The Weeknd was spotted shooting a video in Las Vegas a few weeks back, Abel has shared the resulting visual feast. And in true Sin City style, it's dizzying, substance-fueled chaos.

Sure enough, the video for "Heartless" takes the Toronto superstar to the Strip, where he partakes in some Fear and Loathing-style debauchery while asserting his total emotional detachment. Producer Metro Boomin is along for the ride, and together, they cruise the desert city streets in a convertible and stumble around the Caesar's Palace casino. Eventually, The Weeknd comes face-to-face with a drug-symbolizing frog that he promptly licks, and his night gets blurrier from there. As you can probably guess, this bad trip doesn't end well.

Witness the Weeknd's psychedelic bender in the Anton Tammi-directed clip below.

"Heartless," as well as The Weeknd's other new single, the appropriately titled "Blinding Lights," are his first new music since 2018's My Dear Melancholy EP and his 2016 full-length, Starboy. Back in August, he said he's in "album mode," so keep those eyes peeled for album No. 4.