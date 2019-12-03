Tame Impala Speak To A Departed Love One In Powerfully Roaring 'Posthumous Forgiveness'

(Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Tame Impala have released a poignant new song, "Posthumous Forgiveness," that drives out the emotion and crystallizes it into warm tears that streak down your face. Frontman Kevin Parker's shrieking voice is in rare form as it cuts across this psychedelic landscape, speaking to the sky in a passionate tone. It morphs and changes throughout into an unforgettable experience.

"Posthumous Forgiveness" contains references to Parker's late father that paint the song as a one-sided conversation with him, with Parker looking to him for understanding. While this intimate conversation is going on, the warped explosions of funk that Tame Impala create fire away into the atmosphere. A free-for-all deathmatch of synths finds them all competing for the top spot while drums pound away. Halfway through, the mood washes away into something more serene as Parker's mood softens and he speaks somewhat happily. He wants to talk to his dad and tell him about his life. It's impossible to hear this peaceful second leg of the song and not get teary-eyed.

Tame Impala are set to release their forthcoming album, The Slow Rush, on February 14. Earlier this year, the band released "Borderline" and "Patience."

Check out "Posthumous Forgiveness" up above.