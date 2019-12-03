Grimes's Forthcoming Album Is About Ten Different Ways To Die

(Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Grimes's forthcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene, based on the earliest details that can be gleaned from singles like "Violence" and "So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth," is going to be a bold, idealistic leap into the unknown. Sonically, its distorted scraps of contemporary pop are glued together to create one, seriously fucked up aesthetic that's soul-soothing, yet mysteriously gives you a feeling of unrest. There's a reason for that – a religious one. In a new conversation with Lana Del Rey and actress Brit Marling for Interview Magazine, Grimes detailed the album's inspirations in mythology.

Miss_Anthropocene is going to be a mystical extension of Grimes that isn't just about a demon that loves doomsday. In her discussion with Lana, Grimes revealed that not only is the album also inspired by personal experiences, it's about different aspects of various religions that captivate her. "I love how the ancient Greeks or the ancient Egyptians lived in this weird anime world where there were just tons of gods that could be anything," she said. "It’s like every form of suffering had a representation. I wonder if it almost has a positive psychological effect. If your kid dies in a war, you can literally go speak to War and be like, 'Why did you do this?' Or, 'I hope you did this for a reason.'"

Grimes continued by tying her understanding of these religions to the processes at play in and through Miss_Anthropocene. "There’s a weird philosophical justification for all pain, and there’s an anthropomorphization of every form of pain," she said. "In our current society, we don’t even know how to talk about things. So my album’s about a modern demonology or a modern pantheon where every song is about a different way to suffer or a different way to die."

`

While talking to Marling, Grimes also explained why she believes that the time that we live in now is the most important in human history. "We’re going to be digitizing reality and colonizing space simultaneously, which may be two of the craziest things that will have occurred in the history of humanity," she said.

Check out Grimes's full discussion with Lana and Marling at the link up above.