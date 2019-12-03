Post Malone, Billie Eilish, And Ariana Grande Were Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists Of The Year

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)/(Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)/( John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

On Tuesday (December 3), Spotify answered an important question: Who were the most listened-to artists of the year? The streaming giant released its most-streamed data for 2019 and the results may, or may not, surprise you. Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande were the year's most-streamed artists, with Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny rounding out the top five.

Posty, who dropped his third studio album Hollywood's Bleeding in September, got a staggering 6.5 billion streams from fans around the world. It makes sense when you note how his hits, particularly "Circles" and "Enemies," are complete and utter earworms.

Billie came in a close second with 6 billion streams, fueled by the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The landmark LP, Spotify revealed, is also top-streamed release of 2019; its fifth single, "Bad Guy," was the second-most streamed song of the year.

Ari commanded the third-place spot off the back of a strong year, thanks to the release of Thank U, Next in February. One of the album's singles, "7 Rings," was the fourth most-streamed song of the year.

There's also some other interesting information to take in. Lil Nas X and Lizzo were two of 2019's top breakout artists. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's "Señorita" was the top streamed song of the year, amassing more than one billion streams. And Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's record-breaking "Old Town Road (Remix)" was the fifth most-streamed song of the year.

There's even more to dig into, so check out the full list of Spotify's most-streamed information right here. Find a playlist of the decade's biggest songs, according to the service, below.