Daisy Ridley Cried Her Eyes Out While Filming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Final Scene

Getty Images

As we draw ever closer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's release, we also inch slowly toward Rey (Daisy Ridley) making her exit from the franchise.

It's a difficult reality to face after we just got to know the heroine across two movies, with the third looming largely above us. In a new interview with British GQ, Ridley spoke on her experience with filming the final piece of the core Star Wars puzzle.

It shouldn't come as a shock that much of the final scene was, of course, riddled with tears.

"The scene was me being very sad," Ridley said of wrapping up filming. "Let’s just say it was not hard to be upset in that scene." Then the tears continued to stream down her face, even after she completed the scene and the cameras were no longer rolling.

"I did this embarrassing speech that I can’t remember. It was so sad."

A number of portions of filming made her sad, in fact, including acting alongside footage of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia.

"It was definitely difficult. It was emotional doing it, because you’re also weirdly picturing her. You’re not picturing how the scene is going to be," Ridley said of acting alongside footage instead of a person. "It’s really sad. And it’s going to be really sad. But also, it’s amazing that they have all this footage that is woven into the story in such a strange way."

Ridley still hasn't seen the final cut of the film just yet, at least she hadn't at the time of the GQ profile's writing. She'll watch the movie around two weeks before it premieres for everyone, but she's already prepared for how people could potentially react, noting that it's "impossible" to make everyone happy.

But it seems our Rey is, and that's what counts, after all. You can catch Daisy on the big screen when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts on December 20.