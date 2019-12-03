Solange Performed A Preternatural When I Get Home Mini-Concert On Fallon

(Hannah Turner-Harts/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Solange was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Dec 2) and she switched up the typical one song showcase for a magical multi-tune performance. She played a medley of songs from her When I Get Home album that created a goosebump-raising show where, at each corner, viewers were taken aback by the lush theatricality that makes anything that Solange does a unique experience. You really just have to see it to believe it.

Solange's show was out of this world, with backup dancers, live instruments, and mysterious dance formations working together to disorient you. At any given point in time, there are three groups of people moving in three distinct directions on the stage while Solange's voice levitates. She kicked things off with a sensual and mysterious performance of "Things I Imagined" and her selection of songs included "Down With The Clique," "Binz," and "Almeda." She wrapped things up with a mysterious person made of glitter standing behind her in an effort to pay homage to When I Get Home's companion film. Talk about a creative show. You'll be reeling afterward just thinking about it.

When I Get Home came out in February. Solange released a steamy webcam video for "Binz" in April.

Watch Solange's awesome and mysterious Fallon performance up above.