First Black Widow Trailer Teases The Spy Thriller Marvel Fans Have Always Wanted

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson just made her triumphant return as Black Widow in the Marvel heroine's first solo movie.

With the debut of Black Widow's first "teaser" trailer, which is two full minutes, Marvel has officially unveiled Phase 4 of its collection of superhero flicks.

For the first film post-Endgame, it looks like we'll be treated to the spy thriller fans have been asking for ever since Johansson initially brought Natasha Romanoff to life on the big screen.

"Nothing lasts forever," Romanoff says of her adventures as an Avenger in the trailer. "I’ve lived a lot of lives, but I’m done running from my past." From there, we're introduced to "sis" Yelena (Florence Pugh) and the gang of assassins she calls her family, just in time for the holiday season!

Nat brings the fam together, including Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz), in a bid to return to the organization responsible for turning them all into veritable killing machines. They'll "go back to where it all started," to hear Romanoff tell it, and hopefully find some sort of peace with the lives they essentially had stolen from them – especially Nat and likely Yelena, who both became Black Widow assassins.

As such, this Black Widow-centric adventure is very much a foray into the past. It's necessary, given the fate of the character in Avengers: Endgame, especially since there's so much more of Nat's story to relate to fans.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel dropped a new, stylized poster featuring Natasha's iconic red logo and Black Widow herself walking through the middle at the bottom of the shape.

Marvel Studios

Black Widow is breaking into theaters on May 1, 2020. Mark those calendars now, and make sure you dress the part when you head out to see the movie: in head-to-toe black and red, of course.