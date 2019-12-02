Anderson .Paak And His Band Brought The Soul Train Groove To Fallon

( Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak and his band, the Free Nationals, gave a groovadelic performance of "Gidget" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 1). Drums, Auto-Tune, guitars, and .Paak's psychedelic dancing made for an unforgettable performance that will make you smile no matter what you're doing.

"Gidget" is an awesome explosion of funk that was made to be performed live. .Paak takes the lead and shuffles like the happiest Soul Train attendee in the world. Joining him are the Free Nationals who match his easygoing aura. The guitar work is clean and the drums are mashed with angst. The metallic caroling of band member T. Nava is the highlight of the show. His voice's strong melodies make you feel the funk in your bones just as clear as .Paak, who can't help but glide as T. Nava loses himself in the moment.

The Free Nationals are set to drop a self-titled debut album on December 13. .Paak himself released his fourth studio album Ventura in April.

Check out .Paak and the Free Nationals' awesomely groovy performance of "Gidget" up above.