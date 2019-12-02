Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Exchanged Romantic Wedding Anniversary Tributes

Getty Images

A new puppy was just the beginning of their celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially been married an entire year.

The couple have gone all out when it comes to celebrating their nuptials as well, with Priyanka surprising Nick just one week prior with the sweetest anniversary gift ever: a new fur baby named Gino, a German Shepherd. But their latest gifts to each other will have you melting straight down into a puddle of goo over how ridiculously romantic they are.

For their official wedding anniversary, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted a flurry of wedding photos, videos, and heartwarming captions about their eternal love for one another.

Priyanka shared a video of the pair holding hands in addition to photos from their lavish wedding.

"My promise. Then..today.. forever," she started. "You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed," she wrote. Nick left his mark on the post in the form of a few heart-eyed emojis.

Nick posted a wedding photo to his Instagram account and wrote an equally sweet caption.

"One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary." Priyanka showed her appreciation for the tribute with a few well-placed emojis as well.

The pair were married in a beautiful ceremony in India, which is actually the inspiration for an upcoming flick that's been confirmed to be headed to the big screen. Chopra has been hard at work developing the "wedding comedy" alongside Mindy Kaling, describing it as "Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

"[It's] a buddy comedy about these two people and best friends, but what happens when one of them comes to India," Priyanka explained. "And it really came from my wedding [and] what happened when Nick’s family arrived in India and their perspective of everything Indian. And it was just so funny when Mindy and I were talking about what happens when Indian families meet and the little things that come from it, so the movie came from that."

Looks like plenty of great things came from Nick and Priyanka's union: a new fluffy puppy, a movie, and their undying love, of course.