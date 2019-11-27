Harry Styles And Shania Twain Plan To Collaborate: 'We'll Find That Right Song'

(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)/(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The country icon and former One Direction star have been fans of each other for years

If you woke up this morning to headlines about a possible collaboration between Harry Styles and country icon Shania Twain, no, you weren't dreaming. Yesterday (November 26), Twain opened up to Access about potentially working with Styles, and if what she said is true, we should be expecting a duet at some point in the (hopefully near) future.

"We've been back and forth already about collaborating on a song, so yeah," Shania revealed before continuing to gush over the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner. "We really love each other, we're fans of each other, so we'll find that right song and we'll get into the studio and do it."

This isn't the only time the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer spoke fondly of the former One Direction star. At the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 24), she told Us Weekly, "We'll have to sit down and write a song together ... I'm a very big fan. I love him. He's incredible."

It's also worth mentioning that the feeling is totally mutual. A week ago, on November 21, the "Lights Up" singer revealed on Later… With Jools Holland that he's a "massive Shania Twain fan," adding, "It's not surprising. She's amazing." And after growing up on Twain's music, Styles payed homage to the country songstress by inviting Kacey Musgraves on stage at Madison Square Garden in June 2018 for a duet of "You're Still the One."

Clearly, Styles and Twain have been supporters of each other's work for years, so it only makes sense that the two would combine forces and whip something up together in the studio. And although it probably won't happen anytime soon since Styles has plans to tour his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line, next year, just knowing that they plan to collaborate at some point in the future is good enough for us.