Don't Freak Out, But There's Baby Yoda Merch Now

Lucasfilm

If you've fallen head-over-heels in love with Baby Yoda like the rest of the world, it's time to rejoice! You can wear the diminutive creature from The Mandalorian on your body now. Or on your favorite reusable cup. Wherever you want, because there's an official line of merchandise from Disney, out now.

The official Disney online store features a wide range of products, each featuring the same image of "The Child," as the baby is officially being referred to right now. You can snag iPhone cases, tote bags, mugs, raglan T-shirts, regular T-shirts, and more.

But while there finally being an assortment of official Baby Yoda merch for you to bag is obviously a fantastic occasion, not everyone finds the image or the product assortment available satisfactory. Some Star Wars fans have taken to social media to express frustration with the concept artwork, which is the same exact image plastered on each item you can purchase.

Many are calling the goods "low-quality" and "hurried," while others are wondering why Disney didn't have more planned for such an obviously adorable creature's appearance as a new and important part of the Star Wars mythos.

Others were utterly delighted by the fact that the shirts and other items exist, because this is definitely the tip of the Baby Yoda iceberg, and we're just seeing the calm before the storm. Watch, right around when the holidays hit full swing, we'll start seeing action figures, plushies, and an entirely new line of goodies to fill up our online carts with.

And someday, just someday, we may finally learn the creature's true name as well as its race, because we can't very well go around calling it "Baby Yoda" the rest of our lives, can we? In the meantime...just excuse us while we grab one of those shirts for , uh...research purposes.