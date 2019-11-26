Omarion Will Headline The Millennium Tour 2020 — But You Won't Find B2K On The Roster

Getty Images

Are you ready for another taste of early-to-mid 2000s R&B nostalgia? If not, there's plenty of time, but it's best to know early whether you'll need to break out the du-rags, extremely large basketball jerseys, and band-aids to plaster on your face. Omarion has revealed the new lineup for The Millennium Tour 2020 and it's ready to whisk you back in time to when things were just a little more awesome. There's no B2K this year, but that's fine because Bow Wow, Lloyd, and others will be in their place.

The lineup for this year is made up of Omarion, Bow Wow (the co-headliner), Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. This collection of early 2000s heartthrobs will be coming to a city near you. The list of performance locations will be unveiled on December 2 and the actual presale kicks off on December 5 at 10 AM.

The first Millenium Tour took place earlier this year and featured B2K, Mario, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, and Lloyd.

