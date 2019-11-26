Taylor Swift Made ‘Lover’ Ten Times More Romantic With New ‘First Dance’ Remix

(Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

It's dark in the dance hall. You look up from your phone to see the person you've been eyeing all night smiling in your face, requesting a dance before they head out and home for the night – they've got a final exam and they weren't supposed to be here anyway. Smiling you grab their hand and get close, just as Taylor Swift's new "First Dance" rendition of "Lover" comes on the speakers. Based on the orchestral arrangements from her epic performance of the tune at the American Music Awards, you bond over this awesome new tune, right before planting a kiss that they return with intense passion.

Swift's "First Dance" edition of "Lover" is beautiful and the perfect signifier of a fiery new romance. The heavy strings and soft piano back her warm vocals in such a way that they bring a stray tear or two to your eye. This is the song that plays underneath the first kiss that happens during a flash flood. Or after professing your feelings to your best friend who looks shocked and you walk away, only for them to call your name and run to you with tears in their eyes, happy that you finally spoke up. Swift captures these intense emotions, and more, in this new remix. It'll make you feel even fuzzier inside than you do when listening to the regular version.

[related_href ="http://www.mtv.com/news/3146354/taylor-swift-big-machine-amas-statement/"]

Swift took home five awards at the AMAs and won the honor of Artist Of The Decade. In her acceptance speech, she thanked fans for being the support that she needs. "Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight," she said. "I love you with all of my heart."