Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Broke Three Records In One Day

With 2020 just around the corner, it seems that the reigning Queen of Christmas — otherwise known as Mariah Carey — will retain her title through the turn of the decade.

That's right! After Carey's concert at The Colosseum in Las Vegas on Monday night (November 25), the singer was joined on stage by a representative from the Guinness World Records organization. It was then that she was presented with a grand total of three world records for her hit holiday song "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which will all be included in next year's book.

Per Carey's Instagram post, the singer now holds the record for the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, as well as the record for the female artist with the most streamed track on Spotify in a 24 hours (last December, the track was streamed 10.8 million times in one day). Last, but certainly not least, the holiday bop spent the most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song — so yeah, the song is still crushing it.

Along with a series of photos of Carey celebrating her world record wins with her kids, the singer thanked the organization for recognizing the song and all of its success. "Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book!" she wrote. "Michael from @guinnessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!"

Clearly, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has solidified its place as a holiday staple over the years, and these world records are just more proof of that. Since its 1994 release, the song has charted every holiday season since. And if we, the fans, have anything to do with it, we expect that the same will happen this time around, as well.