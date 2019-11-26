Miley Cyrus Has A Razor-Cut Mullet And People Can't Deal

Getty Images

No one stays the same. What goes up must come down. Change is a thing you can count on. Miley Cyrus has so much different hair now!

The "Slide Away" singer debuted a slick new punky blonde hairstyle recently that has fans a bit divided. Looks like she's really settling into her next era, though, which has us super excited.

First, Miley let her mom Tish Cyrus at her hair with a pair of scissors. Tish can be seen giving Miley a little trim in a video Miley posted to her Instagram Story, but the results are, shall we say, less-than-salon perfect.

It was all just a fun ruse, most likely, to let Tish at Miley's hair, because she ended up going to a professional to get an edgier cut, and she totally succeeded. Behold, the "modern mullet!"

Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News how she achieved the style with Miley's flaxen locks.

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," said Hershberger. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy." The cut required some fancy work with scissors and a razor, and it's DIY if you feel skilled enough, but you'd probably better leave it to a professional.

"To get the edgy look, I precise-cut her hair with a pair of scissors and then used a razor to add definition," Hershberger said of the cut. In the end it was a pretty big smash with Miley and crew.

"It was just the right vibe," Hershberger confirmed. But as you can imagine, not everyone was pleased by the drastic change, while others were over the moon about it. The internet, as usual, has mixed opinions over the cut, as they often do when it comes to hair.

But wait! There's more. If you're still wondering how you feel about Miley's haircut, there's another part to the story that just emerged. Hershberger was seen via Instagram Story dying the edgy punk cut black!

Come through, Joan Jett vibes! Looks like Miley is all in on a new look this era.