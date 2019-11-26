Get Caught Up On Star Wars With Daisy Ridley's Incredible Rap

NBC Studios

She went through all eight movies in under three minutes

Daisy Ridley showed off some incredibly rapping chops during a recent segment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Rey herself took to the stage alongside Jimmy as she rapped her way through all eight of the Star Wars flicks, giving viewers the lowdown on exactly what happened throughout each individual entry. This way, if you still haven't seen every movie up until now, you only need to spend a few minutes of your day getting up to speed instead of an entire day or more. Handy!

While Daisy ran down the plot of each movie, Jimmy stood to her side and flipped through detailed image cards with the titles of each movie and a fun image accompaniment to each of Daisy's verses. She even stopped for a moment to mimic Princess Leia's "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope" in a quick breakdown. And a reference to Han Solo nailing 12 parsecs for the Kessel Run? She did that flawlessly.

During the segment, she also had to weigh in on which cuddly Star Wars mainstay is cuter: The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda (which isn't the creature's official name just yet) or Porgs.

"Baby Yoda," Daisy answered."Look, I'm not a big fan of the Porgs. We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and every interview, 'What about the Porgs?' I was on the set for six months, they were there for a day." That was the correct answer, obviously, because Baby Yoda is the cutest thing in all of Star Wars.

Earlier this year, the Star Wars star demonstrated how well she could hang when rapping Lil' Kim's iconic verse from "Lady Marmalade." Honestly, when is Ms. Ridley cutting a record deal?

Now that you're all caught up, you can catch The Rise of Skywalker when it finally hits theaters on December 20. Not much longer to wait now.