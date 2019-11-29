From Jonas Brothers To DRAM, All The Must-Hear Original Holiday Songs Of 2019

Getty Images

For any grinches who insisted that holiday music wait until after their Thanksgiving feasts, your time is up.

The Christmas countdown is officially on, and the most wonderful music of the year is here to soundtrack the festivities. For pop fans, that means breaking out Britney's "My Only Wish (This Year)," NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," and, of course, a decent slice of Christmas Queen Mariah Carey's catalog. But if you want to spice up those yuletide playlists with some fresh picks, we've rounded up all the best new, original holiday songs released this year. Happy listening!