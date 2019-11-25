Ariana Grande Has A TikTok Twin

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

If you haven't yet had a chance to dive into TikTok, please do so immediately. Young people, and Gen Z especially, have been using the video app in a variety of unique and hilarious ways, from sharing incredible magic tricks to impersonating their favorite celebrities. And without it, we'd never know that Ariana Grande's doppelgänger (née clone) walks among us.

Paige Niemann began using TikTok in 2017 — the year of its official launch. But now, the 14-year-old social media star has devoted her entire account to impersonating Grande. And she's darn good at it, too. One look at Paige's feed and you likely won't be able to tell her apart from the pop star at all. And that, my friends, explains why she has so far amassed 1.6 million follows and 11.4 million likes on the platform. For further proof of the uncanny resemblance, watch the following clip.

Fortunately, the "7 Rings" crooner didn't seem too freaked out by Niemann's impression of her, though she was curious about why the viral TikTok star chose to pair her current look with the voice of her Victorious character, Cat Valentine. "I just wonder whyyy the cat voice / dialogue," Grande tweeted on Saturday (November 23) upon seeing the video for the first time. "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's [definitely] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Other people on the internet weren't able to keep their cool as well as Grande, with some calling her impersonations "creepy" and "terrifying." Still, there were many who came to Niemann's defense, calling her "so sweet" and explaining that she was able to achieve Grande's look solely with makeup, which is actually very impressive.

As with anything on the internet, people's opinions will vary. And while Niemann has gotten hate (and will likely continue to get hate) for her impersonations of the pop star, one thing's for sure: She's totally mastered Grande's look, and we'll probably never get over it. Not anytime soon, anyway.