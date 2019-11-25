Ally Brooke Knows You're 'No Good' For Her On Energetic New Single

(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Ally Brooke's schedule has been jam-packed in recent weeks, primarily because she's been busy putting all of her time and energy into competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. But tonight (November 25), the dance competition officially comes to an end. And mirror ball trophy winner or not, the former Fifth Harmony member is celebrating with a brand new bop called "No Good."

The new track, which simply demands to be danced to, is about knowing that someone isn't good for you but wanting them anyway. "Make a promise that I'm leaving / But my heart only wants what it wants," she sings on the pre-chorus. "In the madness, what a feeling / I'm hung up, should be hanging it up." If nothing else, the lyrics perfectly express the all-too-familiar battle we often feel between the head and the heart.

Soon, Ally comes to her senses, realizing that despite the clear attraction, she's better off on her own. "Woah, you're no good for me / I don't need nobody," she sings on the vibrant, uptempo chorus. And despite being "perfectly bad" for each other, with one of them being poison while the other is ivy, she knows the relationship would bring on more heartbreak than it's truly worth.

Although the upbeat dance track is, at its core, about leaving a toxic relationship, it's hard not to be excited about a pop track with that level of energy. And this morning, Ally took to social media to share how just how thrilled she is about its release. IT'S HERE!!" she wrote. "My NEW SINGLE #NoGood is now available everywhere!! This is my favorite single so far and I am SO HAPPY the world can finally hear it! Hope you guys love it as much as I do."

Considering we've had it on repeat all morning, it's safe to say that, yes, we do love it as much as she does. Thanks for the bop, Ally!