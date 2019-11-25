Class Is Back In Session: Sex Education Season 2 Is Coming This January

Netflix

It's time to go back to continue your education...your Sex Education, that is. Season 2 has finally been dated, so you should probably go ahead and grab those backpacks and books and head back into Moordale Secondary School for a whole new semester.

Netflix took to Instagram with a few snaps of the cast and the day you need to block off on your calendar in the coming year: January 17, 2020. That's when you can expect to join Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and the rest of the crew on a series of new adventures.

Otis and Ola (Patricia Allison) are dating, Ola makes new friends with Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Adam (Connor Swindells) is coming back from military school. There also seems to be a chlamydia outbreak going around, so there's that as well. It's never boring at Moordale, you know.

We got our first real sneak peek at the second season earlier in November, when Netflix shared six new images of what we could expect from the decidedly messy-looking plot twists about to unfold on us. Unfortunately, aside from the new promotional snaps on Instagram, we don't know much else about what's forthcoming in Season 2. You can absolutely bet there will be plenty of delicious drama, though.

In the meantime, you can replay the original Season 2 renewal announcement to really get in the mood for the new crop of episodes. Yes, it's still appropriate to cheer and be giddy. No matter who your favorite character is, it looks like we're in for some fantastic twists and turns, and all those awkward predicaments you absolutely live for.

Mark it on your calendars for Sex Education's return in January. That should give you plenty of time to get through the first season if you haven't already.