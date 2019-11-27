A Look At Everything Rihanna Did In 2019

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This is a tale of two posts from Rihanna – a promo for Fenty Beauty from December 2018 and a selfie uploaded earlier this month. Underneath the ad, Rihanna responded to a fan inquiry of when her long-awaited R9 album would finally come out. The artist simply responded, “2019.” But nearly a year later, aside from hints at a possible reggae theme, there hasn’t been much else from Rih on the music front. This brings us to the second post.

In it, Rihanna’s decked out in gold chains and rings, an Abraham Lincoln-esque top hat, and a shirt that says “ART SCHOOL DROPOUT.” She purses her lips as if she’s in the midst of delivering some bad news. Her caption is a bummer for fans clamoring for music but a nice reminder of her own limits as a human: “This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance,” she wrote. “Brb.”

Still, even if the follow-up to 2016’s Anti is not out for some time, it’s definitely in the works. In a June interview with Interview magazine, she revealed that she was in the thick of the recording process. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete,” she said. “It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.” Here’s the thing: She probably couldn’t even rush it if she wanted to.

Rihanna’s been so busy outside of recording that it seems absurd to even expect a new song, let alone a new album before the year is over. She’s done so much in 2019, from starting a new fashion house to releasing a visual autobiography, that her having to take some recovery time makes a ton of sense. It’s also a lesson that we really have to stop bugging Rihanna. As we reflect on our own expectations, here’s a breakdown of everything Rihanna did in 2019.