Tinashe Is A Noir Goddess In Her Glam 'So Much Better' Video With G-Eazy

Tinashe is on fire this week. Yesterday, the triple threat dropped her stellar fourth album, Songs For You, which marks her first independent release. Riding that high, the 26-year-old now unveils the video for one of that project's standout tracks: the sexy, G-Eazy featuring "So Much Better."

From the very first scenes, it's clear 'Nashe and director Mynxii White spared no cinematic detail. It opens on T modeling a glamorous red gown and cooing, "Bad bitch, I don't give a fuck about your ex thing." From there, she examines a Dobermann's sharp teeth, wraps a slithering snake around her fingers, and sets some red roses on fire. G-Eazy shows up behind the wheel of a Ferrari to deliver his R-rated verse, and Tinashe dances seductively in the car's headlights, serving up nocturnal noir vibes.

Throughout the visual, Japanese and English subtitles pop up to illustrate Tinashe's late-night feelings: "I miss the taste of poison on your tongue," one reads, leading into the equally intoxicating, "Let me swallow your pain whole."

Just before releasing her new video, Tinashe took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message thanking fans for supporting Songs For You. She gushed, "This project is my cathartic release, a new beginning, a new era, a new decade!!! I wouldn't change a thing. I've grown up, and I am so incredible thankful to have done so through this music. Thank you, thank you so so so much." Read her full note below.