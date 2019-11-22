Little Mix Are Christmas Angels On New Song 'One I've Been Missing'

Getty Images

Little Mix turned the Christmas season into Mixmas season on Friday (November 22) with the release of their first original holiday tune. And as you might expect from the veteran UK group, it's a festive bop that showcases the girls' heavenly harmonies and penchant for old-school flair.

On "One I've Been Missing," the foursome break out those '50s-inspired doo-wop harmonies they do so well (see: "Love Me Like You" and "Oops"). Here, they channel that sweetness into a love song about coming home for the holidays and curling up by the fireplace with someone they love. "Is it the lights in your eyes? / They never shone so bright / I've waited all year to be near to the one I've been missing," they sing, before declaring, "'Cause I need to show you just how much I love you this Christmas." The girls even get animated in the accompanying, elf-inspired lyric video, which only dials up the cuteness.

"One I've Been Missing" was co-written by the group's own Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who said in a statement, "We absolutely love Christmas, it's our favourite time of the year. We've always wanted to write and release a Christmas song, we were just waiting for the right moment! The minute I finished writing 'One I've Been Missing' I couldn't wait to play it to the other three girls."

It's exactly the sort of gem Mixers need to tide them over until the girls unwrap more bops and bangers on the forthcoming LM6. Hopefully those are coming soon, but in the meantime, check out their latest release above. And if you absolutely need more Mixmas-inspired tunes in your life, revisit the group's 2014 cover of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" below.