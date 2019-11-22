Harry Styles Didn't Want To 'Be The One Who F*cks' One Direction Up By Taking Drugs

(Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Harry Styles hasn't been shy about the fact that he experimented with psychedelic drugs while making his forthcoming album, Fine Line. But in today's (November 22) episode of New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer revealed even more about his past experiences with mushrooms and why he didn't try them out in One Direction.

"When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, 'I'm not going to be the one who fucks it up,'" he explained. And although several other people his age were likely experimenting with drugs at the time, Styles was in a unique position as a member of one of the most popular bands in the world, and he didn't want to be the one to potentially jeopardize their image.

(Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"I was like, 'Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that's what you do with your friends,'" he said. "And I was like, 'I'm not going to be the guy who fucking messes it up.' So, I was like, 'I'm not going to do any of that stuff.'" Once the band went on hiatus, however, it was a completely different story. And using psychedelics as a solo artist is something Styles has spoken about once or twice before.

"Making this record felt like — I just felt, so much, like, so much more joyous," he added. Not to mention, he didn't have an entire band's reputation to protect. "I was with my friends and we were in Malibu ... I felt so safe. It was like, 'I want to take some mushrooms? I'm going to take some — like now is the time to have fun. Like, we're in Malibu, 24. I'm also in music."

In Styles's September cover story for Rolling Stone, the "Lights Up" crooner reflected on recording some of his yet-to-be released sophomore album at Shangri-La studios in Malibu. "Ah, yes," he said. "Did a lot of mushrooms in here." He also told the magazine about his creative process, saying, "We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine."

And no, things didn't always go perfectly smoothly while the singer was under the influence. "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue." he told the mag. "So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place." Something tells us these wild experiences will sonically (and perhaps lyrically) be present on his upcoming album, out December 13. And like you, we can't wait.