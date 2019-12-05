Oh Yeah! This Song's Lyrics Are Comprised Of Jersey Shore Terminology

Jersey Shore created its very own vernacular when the MTV series premiered a decade ago this week (December 3, 2009 to be exact). Through the years, the entire family -- Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- coined a lexicon for the ages and have always had a knack for summing up any situation (not matter how serious) with their own unique verbal style. Where were you when you heard "gym, tan, laundry" for the first time? Stahp. Just stahp.

To celebrate the gang's penchant for being the ultimate wordsmiths, please enjoy the Jersey Shore song featuring all of your favorite JS terms and phrases. Get those vocal cords and fist pumps ready -- and share your favorite quotes from the series below.