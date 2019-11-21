Tinashe Takes Control On Her Genre-Hopping New Album Songs For You

Tinashe Music Inc

After years of label disputes and false starts, Tinashe is finally in the driver's seat.

On Thursday (November 21), the certified triple threat returned with Songs For You, her fourth album and her first independent release. On it, 'Nashe is creatively rejuvenated, and you can hear it in the album's 15 tracks, which span all the sounds she does best. "Hopscotch" and "Cash Race" cater to hip-hop heads, "Link Up" boasts a classic trap beat, "Perfect Crime" is slinky ear candy, and "Story Of Us" is pure R&B. There's also the previously released "Die a Little Bit," a razor-sharp collab with British MC Ms Banks, and the moody, 6LACK-assisted "Touch & Go."

Songs For You is Tinashe taking full creative control over her work; something she was finally able to do after being releasing from her contract with RCA Records earlier this year and signing a new management deal under JAY-Z's Roc Nation. The result, it seems, is music that comes straight from the soul. "None of my older music has ever affected me like this new music has," she even said about the creative process behind the album. "This shit really cracked me open."

On "So Much Better," Tinashe asks, "Would you fight for what you want?" She's doing exactly that, and Songs For You is her proof. Stream the new project below.