Bop Shop: Songs From Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Maggie Rogers, Big Freedia, And More

Mariah Carey: "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"

Chances are good you've heard "All I Want For Christmas Is You" approximately 374,304 times by now, ever since that last jack-o'-lantern was extinguished. But if you're in the mood for a really sad holiday season, might I suggest "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)," another original song on Mariah Carey's album, Merry Christmas?

Everything about the song — from the piano intro to the lyrics to the way Mariah basically pleads through the melody — is heartbreaking. The message to a long-gone relationship holds nothing back; rather than moving on, she doesn't just dwell — she grieves. "Miss You Most" has always been one of my favorite holiday songs because it doesn't make any pretenses about feeling. Rather than put on a happy face and try to be cheerful and joyous, here is Mariah belting her heart out with such force, it would take a stronger heart than mine to not be immediately despondent. Sometimes, you just need to feel how you feel. Sometimes, that feeling is heartbreak. And sometimes you feel it at Christmastime. Lean into it. Play this song while you do. Cry your eyes out and know you're not alone. —Ella Cerón