Normani Is Savage X Fenty's First-Ever Brand Ambassador

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Normani is officially the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, and in case you somehow missed the photos, she's absolutely stunning.

The "Motivation" singer took to Instagram earlier today (November 21) to share the exciting news alongside a series of glamorous images. In the pics, she's seen rocking some of Savage X Fenty's red hot items, including a red lace bra, matching underwear, and let's not forget those sheer, thigh-high stockings.

"I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty," the singer captioned the photos. She then gave a shout out to Rihanna for presenting her with such an incredible opportunity to represent the size-inclusive brand. "I love you @badgalriri," she gushed.

Normani went on to explain why representing the brand means so much to her. "I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are," she wrote. And although it may not seem like it, feeling empowered sometimes comes as a challenge — even to Normani. "I don't always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful," she added. "But trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!"

On the Savage X Fenty website, Rihanna explained why Normani was the first person chosen to represent the brand. "Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador," she said. "She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her." Rihanna also commented on Normani's IG post directly, writing, "Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!!"

The "Love on the Brain" singer wasn't the only one of Normani's famous friends to comment on the post. Model Ashley Graham wrote, "Oh yesssssss," alongside several flame emojis, and Yara Shahidi, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and several others also followed suit, swooning over the "Dancing With A Stranger" singer's fiery look. Can't blame 'em, though — she killed it.